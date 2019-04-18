Services
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-6991
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
YORK - Carey A. (Masschelin) Bajorek, 61, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019 at York Hospital. She was the wife of Ronald J. Bajorek to whom she was married for 33 years.

A Celebration of Life Service will be 11AM, Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion. Officiating the service will be the Rev. Tab E. Cosgrove of St. John Lutheran Church in York. A visitation will be held from 10-11AM, Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.

Born July 5, 1957 in Berwyn, IL, she was a daughter of the late Albert A. and Lorraine A. (Mueller) Masschelin.

She was employed in advertising sales as a Senior Account Executive, currently working with Hall Communication. Carey earned numerous industry awards and certifications throughout her career and was a member of several associations and clubs including York Chamber of Commerce.

In addition to her husband, Mrs. Bajorek is also survived by three brothers, Michael Masschelin (Diane), Thomas Masschelin (Barbara) and John Masschelin (Loretta); three sisters, Judy Verret (Michael), Jeanne Wilson and Susan Masschelin and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lauren N. Bajorek.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to any of the following charities, THON or York Youth Symphony or York Symphony or .

Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 18, 2019
