Carey E. Campbell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carey E. Campbell

York - Carey E. Campbell, 67, passed away Saturday, June 7, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care at Wellspan York Hospital. He was preceded in death by his late parents Goldia (Kohler) and Robert Campbell. Along with his late sister, Linda Campbell.

Born on Friday, September 19, 1952.

He served 3 terms in the USN, as a Petty Officer Second Class. He was stationed on the USS Abraham Lincoln.

Carey also did some volunteer work at the York Fair with Kohrs Orangeade, Gate Admissions, and under the Grandstand.

He enjoyed being at the ocean. Especially OCMD. He lived in Delaware for a while before moving back to York.

A private funeral will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA. A live footage on Facebook will be available, for those of you who cannot attend.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leroy R Leber Funeral Home Inc
2290 School St
York, PA 17408
(717) 764-2470
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 11, 2020
In loving memory of our friend. Rest in peace.
Paul and Deb Shaffer
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved