Carey E. CampbellYork - Carey E. Campbell, 67, passed away Saturday, June 7, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care at Wellspan York Hospital. He was preceded in death by his late parents Goldia (Kohler) and Robert Campbell. Along with his late sister, Linda Campbell.Born on Friday, September 19, 1952.He served 3 terms in the USN, as a Petty Officer Second Class. He was stationed on the USS Abraham Lincoln.Carey also did some volunteer work at the York Fair with Kohrs Orangeade, Gate Admissions, and under the Grandstand.He enjoyed being at the ocean. Especially OCMD. He lived in Delaware for a while before moving back to York.A private funeral will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA. A live footage on Facebook will be available, for those of you who cannot attend.