Carl A. Daehnke
York - Carl A. Daehnke, 79, entered into rest on Monday October 26, 2020 at Conestoga View Nursing and Rehabilitation in Lancaster. He was the companion of Linda M. Folcomer for 35 years.
He was born July 29, 1941. The son of the late Irvin P. and Mary A. (Geiman) Daehnke.
Carl worked as a Project Pattern Maker / Inspector for York Corrugating Co. for over 50 years. He was a member of the Shrewsbury Fire Co. and the Chesapeake Bay Miniature Car Club.
There will be a viewing from 10-11 am Friday at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 2114 W. Market St. York with a funeral service to follow at 11 am. Burial will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Including his companion Linda, Carl is also survived by a sister Ruth Wolfgang and her husband Thomas of York, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a sister Mary Ellen Daehnke.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to a charity of your choice
in Carl's name.