Carl A. Fehrenbach
York - Carl A. Fehrenbach, 87, entered into rest at 7:20 p.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the husband of the late Marilyn A. (Slatky) Fehrenbach.
Born November 9, 1931 in Newark, NJ, he was a son of the late Carl and Marie (Stark) Fehrenbach. Carl served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
As an entrepreneur who moved to the York area in the 1960's, Carl and two of his brothers, Raymond and Paul, formed the refrigeration company, Therm-Air Manufacturing. A few years later, he founded Pennsylvania Growth Equities. Carl later became active and most remembered for his work in both residential and commercial real estate with Bennett Williams (York) and Helsel (Camp Hill).
Carl served on the board of the York Symphony Orchestra and was a five season past President. He also enjoyed attending the OLLI programs in York County.
Carl was a history and genealogy enthusiast. He enjoyed meeting with The Friday History Group (fondly referred to as the "Geezers"), who are fellow retired men and women from the York area who share the same interest in the county's history. Carl was also very knowledgeable about some of the county's parks. In 2010, he mapped Rocky Ridge Park, which the county now uses as their map - an accomplishment he was very proud of.
Carl is survived by a daughter, Dr. Donna Fehrenbach Bernini and husband, Robert of York; a granddaughter, Kelsey Bernini Lawrence and husband, Adam of New Oxford; three sisters, Callista Garrabrant, Clair O'Neill and Joan Blanchard; seven brothers, Raymond, Hugh, Gerald, Paul, Peter, John and Joseph Fehrenbach; and brother-in-law, John Slatky and wife, Luba. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Ann Holeves and Jean Fehrenbach.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Carl's Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 950 W. Market St., York, with Father Daniel Richards as Celebrant. The viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Burial will follow in Salem Union Cemetery in Dover. Emig Funeral Home, Dover is serving his family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the York County History Center, 250 East Market St., York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 6, 2019