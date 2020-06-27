Carl A. Inch



York - Carl Adam Inch, 71, was called home by the Lord on June 22, 2020. He was the loving husband of the late Faith L. (Muir) Inch. Born on January 19, 1949 in Sunbury, Pa, he was the son of the late Mae Belle (Benner) and Marlin Emerson Inch, Sr.



Carl leaves to cherish his memory, three daughters, Becky Gross and husband, Steven, Jr., Julie Landes and husband Keith, Catherine J. Inch; a son, Adam Inch and wife Rebecca; siblings, Marlin Inch, Carson Inch, Joyce Rohrbaugh, Leon Inch and John Inch; grandchildren, Nevin Gross and wife Lauren, Lane Gross, Regan Gross, Katlyn Landes and husband John Wagaman, Tanner Landes and wife Britani, Christina Sacarellos, Demos Sacarellos, George Sacarellos, Elizabeth Inch and Andrew Inch; one great-grandson on the way, Paul Alan; and a host of family and friends. In addition to his wife, Carl was preceded in death by his twin sister, Carrie (Inch) Hughes and a brother, Gene Inch.



A graveside service will be held privately at Strinestown Cemetery. In lieu flowers, please make a donation in memory of Carl to the York County Food Bank or Northeastern Food Bank. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.









