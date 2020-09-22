1/1
Carl A. Tipping
Carl A. Tipping

York - Carl A. Tipping, 80, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at home with family by his side. He was born and raised in Nashua, NH by parents Allen and Ruth (Smith) Tipping.

Carl was the husband of Judith (Swords) for 53 years; dad to two daughters, Patricia Torbert and her husband, Hugh of York, PA and Kathy Moyer of Marlton, NJ; proud grandpa of Megan, Nicholas, Samuel, Noah, and Sarah Grace; brother to William Tipping and his wife, Shirley; and uncle of numerous nephews and nieces. Brother E. Douglas Tipping preceded him in death.

After graduating with a Mechanical Engineering degree from the University of New Hampshire and as a licensed P.E., Carl was employed by the York Division of Borg-Warner/York International/Johnson Controls for over 44 years. He was a life member of ASME and ASHRAE.

Carl was an avid reader and enjoyed lending books. Working in his garden and woodworking were also passions. In his later years, Carl shared numerous woodworking articles with family and friends in bulk mailings. Until his health began to decline, Carl relished returning to NH, spending time with family and friends including time at the "Pond."

Our family would like to express special thanks to the hospice team, numerous friends and neighbors, and Visiting Angels for their care and support.

Memorial contributions may be made in Carl's memory to WellSpan York Health Foundation, noting "WellSpan York Cancer Patient Help Fund" at WellSpan.org and Hospice & Community Care at HospiceAndCommunityCare.org.

Arrangements are by John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., 2114 W. Market St., York, PA 17404 and will be private, honoring Carl's wishes.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
2114 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
(717) 792-3239
