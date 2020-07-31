Carl Alwine
Spring Grove - Carl W. Alwine, age 102, passed away at home with his family by his side on July 30, 2020. He was the loving husband of the late Dorothy (Sinner) Alwine; who passed away in 1991.
Carl was born in Abbottstown PA on September 22, 1917 and was the son of the late Gurney Alwine and Ottie (Barnhart) Alwine. He graduated from East Berlin High School and proudly served his country in the US Navy during World War II and was honorably discharged. He worked for the State of Pennsylvania for many years prior to retiring. He held many positions with the state but was most proud of his position helping migrant workers secure work, housing and fair labor conditions. He was a lifetime member of the Spring Grove VFW Post # 5265. He was an active member at Saint John Lutheran Church in Abbottstown and attended Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Spring Grove regularly. He enjoyed music of all types, especially big band music and also enjoyed attending concerts. He was a car enthusiast and enjoyed automobile changes throughout the years.
He is survived by his partner Loretta Hamme; his children Caryl Trostle, Thomas Alwine, Mari Jane Behler and Debra Chrisley; 11 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Dale Alwine and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son Ronald Alwine and his sisters Arlene Pike and Linda Bass.
Services and Interment are being held privately by the family under the direction of Beck Funeral Home and Cremation Service Inc. of Spring Grove.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice or a charity of your choice
.
