Felton - Carl D. Emig, 88 of Felton passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Carolyn's House in Harrisburg. He was the beloved husband of the late Dolly A. (Shaub) Emig with whom he shared 66 years of marriage before her passing on March of 13, 2017.

Born December 24, 1930 in York , he was a son of the late Dawson and Grace V. (Feeser) Emig.

After 20 years as a milk truck driver for Warner's Dairy, Carl changed careers, then later retired from Heidlebaugh's Appliance, where he worked as an HVAC technician. In his free time, he enjoyed air shows, trains, yardwork, birdwatching and covered bridges. Most of all, he is remembered as a dedicated and loving family man.

Mr. Emig is survived by 3 daughters: Deborah A. Routson (the late Barry) of Hanover, Carol A. Argento of York and Karen Vance (Taylor) of California; 1 sister: Shirley V. Frey (the late Robert) of York and 1 cousin: Joyce E. (Trovinger) Nevers (Ashley) of Connecticut; as well as 11 granchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife and parents, Carl was preceded in death by his son, Kevin E. Emig; grandson, Mason Emig as well as his 2 brothers, Raymond and Ervin and his half-brother, Dawson.

A graveside service to honor Carl's life will be held at 11am on Thursday, October 10th at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens; 250 Chestnut Hill Rd in York with Rev. Lawrence Cunnings officiating. Guests are encouraged to arrive by 10:45am.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carolyn's House; 1701 Linglestown Rd.; Harrisburg, PA 17110.

Arrangements are under the direction of Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home in Dallastown.

To share condolences, please visit www.eberlyfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
