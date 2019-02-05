|
|
Carl F. Gottschalk, Jr.
New Freedom - Carl F. Gottschalk, Jr., 66, formerly of Overlea, MD, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019. He was the husband of Jan L. (Light) Gottschalk. Born in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Carl F. Gottschalk, Sr., Esq. and Lillian L. (Kirchner) Gottschalk.
Carl worked as an account manager for Quest Diagnostics in Maryland for over 30 years. He was a graduate of Calvert Hall College High School, class of 1970, and Towson University where he received his B.A. First and foremost, Carl was a husband and father. He loved his community, enjoyed gardening, politics, reading, and listening to classical music. He will be remembered as a kind and gentle soul. Carl was a long-time member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons: Curt F. and Bradford F. Gottschalk, both of New Freedom; his mother-in-law, Bertha Light; four siblings, Mary Cashour, and her husband Paul, Judy Valle, James Gottschalk and his wife Cheryl, and Peggy Mannone and her husband Frank, all of MD; and many nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held Wednesday, February 6, from 6 - 8 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 315 N. Constitution Ave., New Freedom, PA 17349 and on Thursday, February 7, from 10 - 11:00 a.m. A Funeral Liturgy will be held Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Rev. Robert A. Yohe, Jr. as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. John the Baptist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the University of Maryland Center for Pancreatic Studies. Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 24 N. Second St., New Freedom, is assisting the family with arrangements.
HartensteinCares.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 5, 2019