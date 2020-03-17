Services
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
822 E Market St
York, PA 17403
(717) 845-3027
Carl F. Rice


1930 - 2020
Carl F. Rice Obituary
Carl F. Rice

York - Carl F. Rice, 89, entered into rest on March 13, 2020 at York Hospital. Born on June 22, 1930 in Menges Mills, he was the son of the late, John and Kathryn (Brown) Rice. Carl was the loving husband of the late Patsy Ann (Kahlbaugh) Rice.

Carl leaves to cherish his memory, a daughter, Kathy L. Kinard of York; three grandchildren, Eric and Brandon Kinard and Amanda Rice all of York; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Mark D. Rice.

Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangments.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020
