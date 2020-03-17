|
Carl F. Rice
York - Carl F. Rice, 89, entered into rest on March 13, 2020 at York Hospital. Born on June 22, 1930 in Menges Mills, he was the son of the late, John and Kathryn (Brown) Rice. Carl was the loving husband of the late Patsy Ann (Kahlbaugh) Rice.
Carl leaves to cherish his memory, a daughter, Kathy L. Kinard of York; three grandchildren, Eric and Brandon Kinard and Amanda Rice all of York; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Mark D. Rice.
Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangments.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020