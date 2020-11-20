1/
Carl F. Roth
1933 - 2020
Carl F. Roth

York - Carl F. Roth, 86, entered eternal life with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the home of his daughter.

He was born December 7, 1933 to Joseph and Johanna (Bevenour) Roth.

Carl was a devoted family man who worked hard, retiring from Caterpillar. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus, and volunteered with Spry Goodwill Fire Company.

Carl was a US Navy Veteran.

He enjoyed Nascar and PA Legends Racing #53.

Carl was preceded in death by his wife Jacqueline, a daughter Carla Keller, and grandson Justin Roth.

He is survived by his son Keith A. Roth of Red Lion, daughter Lisa A. Seiffert and husband Mark of York; a dear friend Delores Rehmeyer and family; five grandchildren: Devin Keller, Jennifer Breneman, Derek Roth, Mark Seiffert, Jr., and Amanda Seiffert; two great-grandchildren, Jacqueline and Aubri.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00am Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, 902 Mount Rose Ave. York. The viewing will be from 10:00am to the time of service. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.

In keeping with current health guidelines, attendees are encouraged to exercise proper precautions.






Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Viewing
10:00 AM
NOV
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
902 Mount Rose Avenue
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-9211
