|
|
Carl Fornwalt
YORK - Carl E. Fornwalt, 66, of Springettsbury Township, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Cynthia D. (Crumbling) Fornwalt. The couple celebrated their 37th wedding anniversary on March 22, 2020.
A service will be announced at a later date. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place in Red Lion is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Carl was born in Strinestown on January 25, 1954, the son of the late Nelson and Arlene (Miller) Fornwalt. He had worked as a bartender for the 13th Ward Political Club.
Carl was a member of the 12th Ward Democratic Club and a life member of Victory Athletic Club. He was a Phillies, Flyers, and Eagles fan.
Along with his wife, Cynthia, he leaves a daughter, Cassandra (Fornwalt) Gaus and her companion Justin Sipe of Wrightsville; a grandson, Zachary Gaus; and a great granddaughter due to arrive in September, Allorah Gaus. He was preceded in death by a brother, George Fornwalt.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kidney Foundation of Central PA, 900 S. Arlington Ave., Suite 134A, Harrisburg, PA 17109 or , 101 Erford Rd. Suite 201, Camp Hill, PA 17011. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2020