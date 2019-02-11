Carl G. Knaub



Mount Wolf - Carl G. Knaub, age 88, of Mount Wolf, died at 10:20 AM Friday, February 8, 2019 at Manor Care Health Services-North. He was the husband of the late Nancy (Taylor) Knaub.



Born on September 14, 1930, in Wrightsville, a son of the late George and Irene (Abel) Knaub, he retired as a Security Guard at Maple Press, and previously worked as a machine operator at Yorktowne Paper Mills. He was a proud Army Veteran who served during the Korean War, and was a member of Pleasureville American Legion Post 722. He was also a member of the National Rifle Association, and Northern York Game and Fishing Association. He loved Marvel comic books and paintings and was an avid collector of both.



Mr. Knaub is survived by six children, Randy Knaub of Emigsville, Karen King, and her husband Richard, of Hellam, Sherry Leffler, and her husband Barry, of Dover, Wendy Keefe of Manchester, Scott Knaub of Dillsburg, and Nanette Linch, and her husband Timothy, of Manchester; seven grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; seven great great grandchildren; a brother, Raymond Knaub; a sister, Mary Fisher; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Suzette Knaub; a great grandchild, Jaydyn; and five brothers and sisters.



Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 PM Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester. Viewing will be 1-2:00 PM. Burial will be in Hoover Cemetery with Military Rites presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to s, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.



