Carl H. RunkleWrightsville - Carl H. Runkle, 82, accepted his wings on Tuesday August 18th at his home with his family by his side.Carl was born August 8, 1938, and was the son of the late Ernest Runkle and Mary Elsie (Wise) Runkle.He retired in 2003 from a job as a Greensuperintendent at the Cool Creek Golf Club in Wrightsville after 44 years. He loved his job and after retiring he continued to live and enjoy many hobbies on the course, along with his wife Rosalie and his loyal dogs Ozzy and Gracie.He also enjoyed hunting and fishing with his sons and grandsons, and loved creatures large and small and the great outdoors. Also, enjoyed gardening with his daughter.Carl is survived by his wife Rosalie (Kohler) Runkle of 62 years, and his 3 children, 2 sons, Carl Runkle of Hellam and wife Heidi, Steven Runkle of Wrightsville and companion Jenn Glasz, and daughter Sharon (Runkle) Walters and Robert Walters of York. He also leaves 7 beloved grandchildren, Carl, Mike, Josh, Shawn, Josh Hill, Stacey Koller and Brandy Platt, and 17 great grand children and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son Michael Runkle and his wife Tanya (Royston) Runkle of Windsor and all 11 of his siblings.Contributions in Carl's memory can be made to the SPCA.The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory is assisting the family.