Carl H. Runkle
1938 - 2020
Carl H. Runkle

Wrightsville - Carl H. Runkle, 82, accepted his wings on Tuesday August 18th at his home with his family by his side.

Carl was born August 8, 1938, and was the son of the late Ernest Runkle and Mary Elsie (Wise) Runkle.

He retired in 2003 from a job as a Greensuperintendent at the Cool Creek Golf Club in Wrightsville after 44 years. He loved his job and after retiring he continued to live and enjoy many hobbies on the course, along with his wife Rosalie and his loyal dogs Ozzy and Gracie.

He also enjoyed hunting and fishing with his sons and grandsons, and loved creatures large and small and the great outdoors. Also, enjoyed gardening with his daughter.

Carl is survived by his wife Rosalie (Kohler) Runkle of 62 years, and his 3 children, 2 sons, Carl Runkle of Hellam and wife Heidi, Steven Runkle of Wrightsville and companion Jenn Glasz, and daughter Sharon (Runkle) Walters and Robert Walters of York. He also leaves 7 beloved grandchildren, Carl, Mike, Josh, Shawn, Josh Hill, Stacey Koller and Brandy Platt, and 17 great grand children and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son Michael Runkle and his wife Tanya (Royston) Runkle of Windsor and all 11 of his siblings.

Contributions in Carl's memory can be made to the SPCA.

The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory is assisting the family.






Published in York Daily Record on Aug. 30, 2020.
5 entries
August 26, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. I Loved visiting him and Rosalie. He will be greatly missed by all. RIP Buddy. Keith Koller & wife
Keith Koller
Friend
August 26, 2020
Carl was a wonderful person who would of done anything for anyone. He will surely be missed and loved my many.
Terri Mobley
Friend
August 26, 2020
Carl was one of a kind. Truly a great man who loved his family and friends dearly. He will be missed by so many. Sending my love
Jessica Lowe
Family
August 26, 2020
Carl you were a wonderful uncle and I Loved you very much. You always treated me in on Easter Dinners with the family. Aunt Rose was a wonderful wife to you and your children were there for you always. As well as your dogs Gracie and Ozzy even though I always told you I wanted to pull his teeth out. Love and miss you always. R.I.P..
Joanne Keener
August 26, 2020
Carl was a fine gentleman.He had a wonderful wife,family and friends.He will be missed by all
Phyllis Bollinger
Friend
