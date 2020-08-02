Carl M. Peters
Red Lion - Carl M. Peters started his ride through life on December 8, 1967 and rode peacefully into the sunset on July 18, 2020 after a hard fought battle with cancer.
He is being welcomed into his Heavenly home by his grandfather, Gerald Myers, Sr.
He is survived by his mother, Linda, and father, Clarence Hammonds; grandmother Mildred Myers, and sister, Michelle Berry; his companion of 18.5 years, Bonnie Shepherd, stepsons Jamie Shepherd, Stephen (Andy) Shepherd; 3 grandchildren, Camden, Collin, and Adler Shepherd.
Carl loved spending time with his grandchildren and riding his motorcycle for "wind therapy." He rode in many charity events, including the Hershey Toys for Tots.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00am August 8, 2020 at Red Lion Bible Church, 105 Springvale Rd. Red Lion, PA 17356. There will be a visitation from 10:30am until the service begins.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society
, 314 Good Dr. Lancaster, PA 17603