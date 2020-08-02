1/1
Carl M. Peters
Carl M. Peters

Red Lion - Carl M. Peters started his ride through life on December 8, 1967 and rode peacefully into the sunset on July 18, 2020 after a hard fought battle with cancer.

He is being welcomed into his Heavenly home by his grandfather, Gerald Myers, Sr.

He is survived by his mother, Linda, and father, Clarence Hammonds; grandmother Mildred Myers, and sister, Michelle Berry; his companion of 18.5 years, Bonnie Shepherd, stepsons Jamie Shepherd, Stephen (Andy) Shepherd; 3 grandchildren, Camden, Collin, and Adler Shepherd.

Carl loved spending time with his grandchildren and riding his motorcycle for "wind therapy." He rode in many charity events, including the Hershey Toys for Tots.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00am August 8, 2020 at Red Lion Bible Church, 105 Springvale Rd. Red Lion, PA 17356. There will be a visitation from 10:30am until the service begins.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 314 Good Dr. Lancaster, PA 17603






Published in York Daily Record on Aug. 2, 2020.
2 entries
July 29, 2020
Our sincere condolences go out to Carl's parents, Bonnie and the entire group of family and friends of Carl. I got to know Carl via my neighbor who was a lifelong friend to Carl and we have many good memories of hanging out and of our mountain trips to ride four wheelers over the past 22 years. Carl was a one-of-a-kind and he'll be missed by us all. Rest in Peace until we meet again, Zeke!

Chad Kennell & Rhonda Hansel
Friend
July 29, 2020
I went to school with Carl. He was always happy and joking. It's only been the last few years that we have reconnected on Facebook. He continued to be dedicated to everything and everyone in his life. I think many of us lived vicariously through his "wind therapy". You will truly be missed brother. May the wind forever be in your beard. God bless.
Michael W Dennis
Classmate
