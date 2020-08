Carl M. PetersRed Lion - Carl M. Peters started his ride through life on December 8, 1967 and rode peacefully into the sunset on July 18, 2020 after a hard fought battle with cancer.He is being welcomed into his Heavenly home by his grandfather, Gerald Myers, Sr.He is survived by his mother, Linda, and father, Clarence Hammonds; grandmother Mildred Myers, and sister, Michelle Berry; his companion of 18.5 years, Bonnie Shepherd, stepsons Jamie Shepherd, Stephen (Andy) Shepherd; 3 grandchildren, Camden, Collin, and Adler Shepherd.Carl loved spending time with his grandchildren and riding his motorcycle for "wind therapy." He rode in many charity events, including the Hershey Toys for Tots.A memorial service will be held at 11:00am August 8, 2020 at Red Lion Bible Church, 105 Springvale Rd. Red Lion, PA 17356. There will be a visitation from 10:30am until the service begins.Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society , 314 Good Dr. Lancaster, PA 17603