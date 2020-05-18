|
|
Carl M. Rodkey
York - Carl M. Rodkey, 88, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Country Meadows of York. He was the husband of Dolores A. (Senter) Rodkey to whom he was married for 68 years.
A private graveside tribute will be held in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Hanover with Rev. Michael Fischer officiating. Family and friends can view the tribute service at https://tinyurl.com/Carl-Rodkey or on the Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Facebook page. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Road, York is in charge of arrangements.
Born November 14, 1931 in Columbia, PA a son of the late Florence (Messer) and John L. Rodkey, Sr., he was a 1949 graduate of Columbia High School. Mr. Rodkey worked and retired from United Telephone Co. which had later been acquired by Sprint Communications. He was a member and served as a trustee for Grace United Methodist Church in Hanover, and belonged to Hanover BPO Elks, and South Hanover Road Runners. Though not taking up running until well into his 40's, he completed numerous marathons, running well into his 60's. He also belonged to the North Hanover Chamber of Commerce where he had served as President, as well as the Columbia Chamber of Commerce earlier in his career. He was a member of the USS Sperry AS-12 Reunion Association, and the Southwestern High School Athletic and Band Boosters. Carl was also a skilled golfer and bowler, and enjoyed playing the organ and traveling throughout the US with his wife during retirement. He was a US Navy Veteran of The Korean War.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Rodkey is survived by a son, Mitchell S. and wife Linda Rodkey of Dallastown; a daughter, Michelle K. and husband Dr. Michael H. Link of Kissimmee, FL; six grandchildren, Benjamin C. Whitney and Brady Rodkey, Jake and wife Samantha Link, Sam and Hank Link; a great granddaughter, Makenna Rodkey; and a sister, Verna Sherick of Manheim, PA. Mr. Rodkey was preceded in death by a son, Michael C. Rodkey and a brother, John Rodkey, Jr.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 18 to May 19, 2020