|
|
Carl R. England
Carl R. England, age 80 of Fanning Springs, FL, formerly of Yoe, PA went to be with the Lord April 30, 2020. He was born in Roaring Spring, PA the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. K.B. England. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Genevieve England; a daughter, Cathern House and husband Paul of Chiefland, FL; 9 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Joann England of York, PA; and a nephew, Ronald Heuston and wife Barb of Red Lion, PA. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Donna Jean; a son, Brian Kent; and three brothers. Carl retired after 35 years of service as a crane operator at Formit Steel in Red Lion, PA. He coached little league football for several years for the Dallastown Cougars and Northern Rinks in 1970. He enjoyed his family and grandchildren dearly. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, services will be private at the convenience of the family. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will be made in Greenlawn Cemetery, Roaring Spring, PA. Arrangements are by the Todd T. Thompson Funeral Home Inc., Roaring Spring. (www.thompsonfh.com).
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 4 to May 5, 2020