1/
Carl V. Dreisbach Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carl V. Dreisbach, Jr.

Elizabethtown - Retired School Teacher

Carl V. Dreisbach, Jr., 98 of the Masonic Villages at Elizabethtown, Elizabethtown, PA, formerly of Wilmington, DE, died November 1st.

He taught Industrial Arts in the Alfred I. DuPont School District and retired from Brandywine District in 1986. Before coming to the A.I. District he taught in York, PA. He was a Life Member of the National Education Association and the American Industrial Arts Association, Past President of the Delaware Industrial Arts Association and was Teacher of the Year in 1971. He belonged to Zeredatha Lodge No. 451 F. & A.M. in York, PA. In Delaware he belonged to Delaware Consistory and was Past High Priest of Brandywine Chapter No. 9 Royal Arch Masons. He also served as Grand High Priest of Grand Chapter of Royal. Arch Masons of Delaware.

He was active in Scouting for over 60 years. He was awarded the Silver Beaver in 1975 and the Daniel Carter Beard Masonic Scouter's award.

He was a veteran of World War II, serving with the 83rd and 106th Infantry Divisions.

Born May 26, 1922 in York, PA, he was the son of the late Carl V. Dreisbach, Sr. and Ethel Trout Dreisbach.

Preceding him in death were his wife of 64yrs, Frances Fink Dreisbach, his brother Richard, sisters Ann Witta and Margaret Ross. He is survived by a son, Michael C. Dreisbach of Garner, NC; two daughters, Barbara J. Rodgers of Pawleys Island, SC and Cheryl L. Harris of Clayton, DE; 6 grandchildren, one great grandson; and nieces and nephews.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions the memorial service and a Celebration of his life will be held later. Notification will be made as to the location, date and time.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd or Del-Mar-Va Council, Boy Scouts of America, The Masonic Village of Elizabethtown's Tree of Life. To send messages of condolence to Carl's family visit www.mccreryandharra.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved