Carl V. Dreisbach, Jr.
Elizabethtown - Retired School Teacher
Carl V. Dreisbach, Jr., 98 of the Masonic Villages at Elizabethtown, Elizabethtown, PA, formerly of Wilmington, DE, died November 1st.
He taught Industrial Arts in the Alfred I. DuPont School District and retired from Brandywine District in 1986. Before coming to the A.I. District he taught in York, PA. He was a Life Member of the National Education Association and the American Industrial Arts Association, Past President of the Delaware Industrial Arts Association and was Teacher of the Year in 1971. He belonged to Zeredatha Lodge No. 451 F. & A.M. in York, PA. In Delaware he belonged to Delaware Consistory and was Past High Priest of Brandywine Chapter No. 9 Royal Arch Masons. He also served as Grand High Priest of Grand Chapter of Royal. Arch Masons of Delaware.
He was active in Scouting for over 60 years. He was awarded the Silver Beaver in 1975 and the Daniel Carter Beard Masonic Scouter's award.
He was a veteran of World War II, serving with the 83rd and 106th Infantry Divisions.
Born May 26, 1922 in York, PA, he was the son of the late Carl V. Dreisbach, Sr. and Ethel Trout Dreisbach.
Preceding him in death were his wife of 64yrs, Frances Fink Dreisbach, his brother Richard, sisters Ann Witta and Margaret Ross. He is survived by a son, Michael C. Dreisbach of Garner, NC; two daughters, Barbara J. Rodgers of Pawleys Island, SC and Cheryl L. Harris of Clayton, DE; 6 grandchildren, one great grandson; and nieces and nephews.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions the memorial service and a Celebration of his life will be held later. Notification will be made as to the location, date and time.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd or Del-Mar-Va Council, Boy Scouts of America, The Masonic Village of Elizabethtown's Tree of Life. To send messages of condolence to Carl's family visit www.mccreryandharra.com