Carl Wayne Cheek
Longboat Key, FL - Carl Wayne Cheek, 81, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at his home in Longboat Key, Florida.
He was born in Blossburg, Alabama, the son of the late Hubert Cheek and Evelyn Grace (Black) Cheek. He is survived by his wife Sylvia (Johnson) Cheek; children Carl II, Frederick (& Deborah), and Anne; a grandson Robert "Haden" Cheek and a granddaughter Elise Cheek. He is preceded in death by his brothers Hubert "Arnold" Cheek and Lester "Gene" Cheek.
He graduated from The College of William and Mary with a degree in economics and proudly served his country in the US Army and was honorably discharged. He became a well respected entrepreneur in the paper and packaging industry. He was the owner and CEO of Specialty Finance and Consulting (SF&C). When Carl wasn't working he enjoyed hunting wild game all over the world with his friends. He will be missed by those who knew and loved him.
The family will receive friends at Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk, 7110 Sollers Point Road, Dundalk, Maryland, 21222 from 9:30am to 12:30pm on Saturday, March 7, 2020. A funeral will follow. He will be laid to rest at Holly Hills Memorial Gardens in Baltimore.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020