Carla J. Becker
York - Carla Jean Becker, 77, of York Twp., passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the York Hospital.
She was the wife of Gary H. Becker. They were married for 58 years.
Carla was born on July 29, 1941 in York. Daughter of the late Walter and Leona (Stuck) Shorter.
She retired as a Clerk in 2014 from the York County Veteran's Affairs office after 15 years of service.
The visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. A graveside service will begin at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at Mount Rose Cemetery. Please meet at the main entrance of the cemetery.
In addition to her husband, Carla is also survived by two sons, Steven Becker, husband of the late Melissa, and Michael Becker husband of Lori, all of York.
Three grandchildren; Amanda Becker, Jamie Becker, and Lindsey Becker. A great grandson, Wesley Lauchman. Three sisters; Judy Seitz, Sandy Fake, and Penny Ness. Several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Jack Shorter.
Memorial contributions may be made to a .
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2019