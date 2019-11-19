|
|
Carlos Almodovar
York - Carlos Almodovar, 59, of York passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019 at his residence.
He was the husband of Rachel L. (Minor) Almodovar.
Carlos is survived by his children, Carlos, Jr., Elvis, Carlos and Ja'Ziah. A stepdaughter, Janaya Minor.
12 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. 9 York siblings and 7 New York siblings.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carmelo Almodovar and Mercedes Rodriguez, and a brother,
Benjamin Rodriguez and a sister, Lillian Rodriguez.
Viewing will be held from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes
and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave.
Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to defray cost.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019