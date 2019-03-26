|
Carmela D'Auria
York - Carmela (Lucenti) D'Auria, 86, went to be with the angels on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of the late Anthony F. D'Auria.
A tribute service will be held at 11:30 AM Friday, March 29, 2019 at Mount Rose Cemetery, 1502 Mt. Rose Avenue, York with Deacon Neil Crispo officiating. A funeral cortege will form at the cemetery's main entrance at 11:15 AM. Viewings will be held from 1-4:00 PM and 7-9:00 PM Thursday at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Road, York.
Born December 8, 1932 in Brooklyn, NY a daughter of the late Louis and Mary (Aldorsi) Lucenti, she had worked for New York Telephone Co. Mrs. D'Auria was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, she volunteering at Pleasant Acres Nursing Home, enjoyed making crafts to sell at local flea markets and baking. Carmela loved being surrounded by her family and her family was her life! In her younger years, she was part of the Home Extension Club, was active in local bowling leagues and had been active with her Church in New York.
Mrs. D'Auria is survived by a son, Michael and wife Diane D'Auria of York; two daughters, Pamela M. and husband Thomas Aquino, Sr. of York and Denise M. and husband John Faraone of Red Lion; 11 grandchildren, Thomas Aquino, Jr., Christopher Aquino, Anthony D'Auria, III, Valerie D'Auria Warren, Nicole Brennan, Diana Ackroyd, Donna and Toni Faraone, Crystal Brenner and Angela and Gianna D'Auria; 11 great grandchildren, Cameron, Madison, Avery, Brody, Trinity, Lyla Rose, Anthony, Primrose, Winston, Ryan and Liam; two sisters, Louise "Gigi" Leonard and Margaret Mastromarino both of New York; and her Shih Tzu "Jackie". She was preceded in death by a son, Anthony F. D'Auria, Jr.; and her Maltese "Sophia Rose".
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2019