|
|
Carmen Marrero
York - Carmen Iris Marrero, August 1936 - December 16, 2019, born in Dorado, Puerto Rico, passed away at her home in York, PA.
She was one of two children born to the late Jose Torres and Santiaga Garcia, and was the beloved wife of Jose E. Marrero for over 30 years.
Carmen will forever be remembered by her devoted children, Jose E. Marrero Jr., Jose Nicolas Marrero, Javier Marrero, David Marrero, Juan Marrero, Miguel Marrero, Maria Rivera, Nydia Marrero-Kearse, Rosa Marrero, Yajaira Marrero, Viviana Marrero, Iris Valle; Beloved grandchildren Angel Rivera, Marili Fernandez, Ernesto Marrero, Erica Marrero, Joseph Marrero, Christian Marrero, Jessica Nickol, Xavier Marrero, Miguel Marrero Jr., Yezmin Marrero, Mayra Moreno, Lakia Marrero, Yamila Marrero, Yaila Marrero, Whitney Kinard, Eric Stewart, Kevin Kearse II, William Polito, Ebony Little, Tatiana Little, Tyrese Little, Loren Lutzinger, Yamaira Lutzinger, Alonzo Lutzinger, Thalia Splawn, David Marrero Jr.; Treasured great grandchildren Jarily Vargas, Devimani Seecharran, Jai'Analyse Baez, Elias Baez, Phoenix Nickol, Delilah-Rose Nickol, Miguel Marrero III, Yazmarie Marrero, Destiny Marrero, Suegeily Marrero, Kian Moreno, Jenaiya Moreno, Zamiyah Middleton, Nylah Stewart, Liliani Stewart, Ethan Polito, Lizabella Polito; Loving in-laws Jeannie Marrero, Manuel Rivera, and Kevin Kearse. She was preceded in death by her son, Jose Torres.
The celebration of life will be 1 pm. Monday, December 23, 2019 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, 2114 West Market St, York with Deacon Catalino Gonzalez officiating. Viewing will be from 11 a.m. until the start of service. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Dec. 18, 2019