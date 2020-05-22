|
|
Carney L. Jacobs
York - Carney L. Jacobs, 66, died on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at York Hospital.
Services for Mr. Jacobs are private due to the COVID-19 circumstances. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York is in charge of arrangements.
Born on May 30, 1953 in Hanover, he was the son of Hazel (Megonnell) Jacobs of York and the late James M. Jacobs, Jr. Carney worked a combined 36 years at Harley Davidson and AMF in the paint department.
Mr. Jacobs was a member of Shiloh Lutheran Church. He was an avid baseball fan of the Baltimore Orioles and a full season ticket holder of the York Revolution. He also enjoyed watching the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Capitals.
Along with his mother, Hazel, Carney is survived by his aunts Aileen Smith and Verna May Billmeyer; uncle Philip Jacobs; and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert & Nora Megonnell and Melvin and Georgia Jacobs.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shiloh Lutheran Church, 2201 Church Rd., York, PA 17408.
The family would like to extend a thank you to U.S. Renal Care for all of their special care over the years.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 22 to May 24, 2020