Carol A. AutreyYork - Carol Anne (Madonna) Autrey, 74, entered into rest peacefully on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at her home. She was the loving wife of Deacon William L. Autrey of 53 years. Carol was the daughter of the late Samuel and Betty (Shopf) Madonna of Lancaster. She was blessed with four loving children: Michelle, wife of Stephen Donches, Purcellville, VA; Tara, wife of William Walker, York; Mark Autrey, Los Gatos, CA; and Phillip Autrey, York; and six precious grandchildren: Billy, McKenna, Madeline and Brady Walker and Taylor and Stevie Donches. Carol is also survived by a sister, Marie Benner, wife of Mike Benner, Millersville, PA.Carol graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School in 1964. She was a member of Ss. Simon and Jude Parish in Bethlehem, PA for 36 years where she was an active volunteer in the school including gym teacher for a time, assisted in the Religious Education office and belonged to the St. Vincent DePaul Society. She was a member of St. Ignatius Loyola Parish in Reading, PA for 10 years where so many caring people gifted her with prayers during her illness. Since moving to York in 2017, Carol was a member of St. Mary's Church.Carol enjoyed cooking, hosting family and friends' parties and summer vacations at the beach with her family. She really enjoyed attending her grandchildren's sports events and supporting her son, Phillip, as he coached the York Catholic girls' volleyball team. She was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan and Duke Men's College Basketball fan. One of her fondest memories in 2018 was when she was treated to a game at Duke and received an autograph picture from her favorite player.Visitation will be held 10:00-11:00am on Monday, August 24, 2020 at the Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 309 S. George St. York, PA. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00am with Rev. Msgr. Victor Finelli as celebrant. A private burial will be held at St. Anthony's Cemetery in Lancaster, PA. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., East York, is assisting with the arrangements.Memorial contributions may be made to the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Harrisburg or the Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation.