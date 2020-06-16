Carol A. Kinard
1946 - 2020
Carol A. Kinard

North York - Carol A. Kinard, age 74, passed away in the comfort of her home on Saturday June 13, 2020

Carol was born March 2, 1946, the oldest daughter of Carroll and Helen Seiple. She was born and raised in York, where she graduated from William Penn/ York High. She also attended Penn State for short time.

Carol enjoyed many things from baking, making crafts, her love of animals and spending time with her family

Carol was preceded in death by a younger brother Duane (Butch) Seiple and is survived by her younger sister Sue Beinhower. Carol is also survived by her 3 beautiful biological daughters Tracey Rivard, Jonni Lacroix (Chris), and Danielle Cain (Shane), and her foster daughter MaryBeth Norbeck, along with an additional 14 foster children. She also has 9 wonderful grandchildren and 10 amazing great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home, 2114 W Market St. West York on Thursday June 18, 2020. Visitation with family will begin at 5pm with service to follow at 6pm.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation in her name to Bible Baptist Church at 4190 Susquehanna Trail York, PA 17404.






Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
05:00 PM
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
JUN
18
Service
06:00 PM
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
2114 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
(717) 792-3239
