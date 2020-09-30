1/1
Carol A. Leyland
Carol A. Leyland

York - Carol A. (Gall) Leyland, 82, entered into rest on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Shrewsbury.

Carol was born on March 8,1938, the daughter of George and Irene (Bachman) Gall, in Butler, PA. She worked for many years at Continental Insurance. After retiring she found her passion for helping people. She worked part-time at The Byrnes Health Education Center, was a longtime member of Women's Friendship Group (Welcome Wagon) and was a regular volunteer with the American Red Cross. She believed strongly in giving back to her community, loved talking to anyone and made many friends along the way. Carol loved to travel. Bus trips were her favorite and it didn't matter where she was going!

Carol was a loving mother and grandmother. She is survived by three daughters, Rebecca Leyland of York, Elizabeth (Leyland) Cook and her husband David Cook of Dallastown, and Susan Leyland of York; two grandchildren, Kathryn Erney and Tyson Erney; and three siblings, Marvin Gall, Mary (Gall) Scott and David Gall all from Butler, PA. She was preceded in death by her husband John Leyland.

A special thank you to the many caregivers at SpiriTrust Lutheran Home in Shrewsbury who provided our mother with love and comfort when we could not be with her.

A private burial will be held at the Mount Rose Cemetery in York. The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 902 Mt. Rose Avenue, is assisting with arrangements. A celebration of Carol's life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers and in recognition of the love she had for all animals, memorial contributions can be made to the SPCA of York County, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
902 Mount Rose Avenue
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-9211
