- - Carol F. (nee Sullivan) passed away May 16, 2019. Loving mother of Scott Attig, Doug (Alicia) Attig, Mindy (Hank) Attig-Wagenfeld, and Jodi Attig. Devoted grandmother of Ashleigh Attig, Aubriegh Attig, Noealle Peverson, Chadd Attig, Erica Attig, Hanna (Kyle) Wagenfeld Smith, Madeline Wagenfeld, and Brooke Hooper-Attig. Adoring great-grandmother of Sienna and Jayce. Carol is also survived by her cherished great-great nieces and nephews, Levi Howard, Justice Spears, Frankie Spears, and Lou Howard. Carol worked in the service industry as a true professional, going above and beyond her job to give her customers the best quality experience possible. Carol showed strength through adversity her entire life, proving to be a wonderful example of tenacity and endurance. Our mother was pure love. The epitome of grace and dignity. She had a unique way of making everyone feel comfortable in her presence. Contributions in her memory may be made to The , 399 Market St. Suite #102 Phila PA 19106. www.alz.org/delval-Funeral Services and Shiva are private.

GOLDSTEINS', ROSENBERG'S, RAPHAEL-SACKS, INC.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 30, 2019
