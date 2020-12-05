Carol BulgerYork - Carol Ann (Eberhart) Bulger, age 79, passed away at Country Meadows Retirement Community-York South. She was the loving wife of James J. Bulger; together they shared 16 years of marriage.Carol was born in Pittsburgh on January 20, 1941 and was the daughter of the late Amelia (Dominick) and Joseph C. Eberhart. She spent most of her adult career as a banker in the Pittsburgh area, and became the first female bank president in the city. She was very active in her church, Lord of Life Lutheran Church of Bluffton, South Carolina. Carol enjoyed both art and music, especially painting with watercolors and attending all of her grandchildren's musicals. She also had a sweet tooth and loved cakes. Carol was a Steelers fan, and would watch every game with her husband. In her retirement, Carol and James did everything together, and loved having and spending time with their grandchildren.In addition to her husband James, Carol is survived by her stepdaughter Cathy Gorski and husband Ray; and her granddaughters Emilee, Lillian, and Madeline. She was preceded in death by her brother Terry Eberhart.The family services are being held privately under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. of East York.