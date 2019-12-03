|
Carol Fritz
Shrewsbury - On Monday, December 2, 2019, Carol Fritz, 83, passed away at SpiriTrust Lutheran in Shrewsbury. She was the loving wife of Donald Fritz for 61 years. Carol was born on January 14, 1936 in Kittanning, PA to the late Samuel Clair and Bessie (Snyder) Shilling. She graduated from Kittanning High School, then earned her nursing diploma from the Shady Side School of Nursing, which is now UPMC. She enjoyed sewing, baking, and was very involved in the New Life for Children program.
Carol is survived by her husband, Donald; four children, Durenda Juergensen and husband Stephen, Derrick Fritz and wife Karen, Doug Fritz and wife Mary Ann, and David Fritz and wife Noelle; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, one son, Donald Fritz and four siblings.
Public viewing will be held on Thursday, December 5, from 6pm to 8pm at Hartenstein Funeral and Cremation Care, Inc., 19 S. Main St., Stewartstown, where a funeral liturgy will be held on Friday, December 6, at 11am. Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, New Freedom. Rev. Robert A. Yohe, Jr. will officiate.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019