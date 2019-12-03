Services
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
19 South Main Street
Stewartstown, PA 17363
(717) 993-2307
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
19 South Main Street
Stewartstown, PA 17363
View Map
Liturgy
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
19 South Main Street
Stewartstown, PA 17363
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Fritz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Fritz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Fritz Obituary
Carol Fritz

Shrewsbury - On Monday, December 2, 2019, Carol Fritz, 83, passed away at SpiriTrust Lutheran in Shrewsbury. She was the loving wife of Donald Fritz for 61 years. Carol was born on January 14, 1936 in Kittanning, PA to the late Samuel Clair and Bessie (Snyder) Shilling. She graduated from Kittanning High School, then earned her nursing diploma from the Shady Side School of Nursing, which is now UPMC. She enjoyed sewing, baking, and was very involved in the New Life for Children program.

Carol is survived by her husband, Donald; four children, Durenda Juergensen and husband Stephen, Derrick Fritz and wife Karen, Doug Fritz and wife Mary Ann, and David Fritz and wife Noelle; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, one son, Donald Fritz and four siblings.

Public viewing will be held on Thursday, December 5, from 6pm to 8pm at Hartenstein Funeral and Cremation Care, Inc., 19 S. Main St., Stewartstown, where a funeral liturgy will be held on Friday, December 6, at 11am. Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, New Freedom. Rev. Robert A. Yohe, Jr. will officiate.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -