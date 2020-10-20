Carol Hassler
Longstown - Carol J. Hassler, age 74, passed away peacefully at 10:45 A.M., on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at her home in West York.
She was the wife of David. J. Hassler for 55 years. Carol was born in Spring Grove on October 1, 1946 and was the daughter of the late Charles and Evelyn Peters. Carol graduated from Spring Grove High School in 1965. While in high school, Carol was a model for Wiest Department Store in York, PA. She was a lifelong member of Wolf's CC and frequently attended Family Worship Center. Carol was a devout Christian. She took pride in her faith, which shined through her each and every day. Carol also taught Sunday School and attended weekly Bible Study.
Carol enjoyed making custom jewelry from vintage buttons and costume jewelry. One of her simple pleasures was going to the beach with her family and friends. Carol is survived by two children Wendy Hassler of Pittsburgh, PA, Todd Hassler of Kenton, DE, and eight grandchildren, Alex Borofski of Whidbey Island, WA, Emma and Annie Borofski of Pittsburgh, PA, Olivia, Isaiah, Eliana, Zachariah, and Noah Hassler of Kenton, DE. A sister Marianne and brother Charles Jr. predeceased Carol in 1996 and 1998, respectively.
The family services are being held privately under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. of Spring Grove.
In lieu of flower contributions may be made to St. Paul Wolf's CC, 4501 Wolf's Church Road, York, PA 17404, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105, or Shriners Hospitals for Children
3551 N. Broad St. Philadelphia , PA 19140.