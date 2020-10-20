1/1
Carol Hassler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Hassler

Longstown - Carol J. Hassler, age 74, passed away peacefully at 10:45 A.M., on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at her home in West York.

She was the wife of David. J. Hassler for 55 years. Carol was born in Spring Grove on October 1, 1946 and was the daughter of the late Charles and Evelyn Peters. Carol graduated from Spring Grove High School in 1965. While in high school, Carol was a model for Wiest Department Store in York, PA. She was a lifelong member of Wolf's CC and frequently attended Family Worship Center. Carol was a devout Christian. She took pride in her faith, which shined through her each and every day. Carol also taught Sunday School and attended weekly Bible Study.

Carol enjoyed making custom jewelry from vintage buttons and costume jewelry. One of her simple pleasures was going to the beach with her family and friends. Carol is survived by two children Wendy Hassler of Pittsburgh, PA, Todd Hassler of Kenton, DE, and eight grandchildren, Alex Borofski of Whidbey Island, WA, Emma and Annie Borofski of Pittsburgh, PA, Olivia, Isaiah, Eliana, Zachariah, and Noah Hassler of Kenton, DE. A sister Marianne and brother Charles Jr. predeceased Carol in 1996 and 1998, respectively.

The family services are being held privately under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. of Spring Grove.

In lieu of flower contributions may be made to St. Paul Wolf's CC, 4501 Wolf's Church Road, York, PA 17404, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105, or Shriners Hospitals for Children 3551 N. Broad St. Philadelphia , PA 19140.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
175 N. Main Street
Spring Grove, PA 17362
717-225-1677
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 20, 2020
Our mothers were sisters, I wish I would have known you 20 years ago. You will be remembered for your warmth and smile, my sympathy goes out to the family.
Marie Gardner Smith
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved