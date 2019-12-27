Services
Leroy R Leber Funeral Home Inc
2290 School St
York, PA 17408
Carol J. Hake

Carol J. Hake Obituary
York - Carol Jean (Pittenger) Hake, 77, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 at UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg. She was the wife of the late John D. Hake.

Mrs. Hake was born in York, December 20, 1942, daughter of the late Charles K. and Doris M. (Reiker) Pittenger.

Carol retired as a case worker for the welfare office.

Survivors include two children, Shelly L. Hake of York and John D. Hake and his fiancé, Tracy Kohr of Mechanicsburg; three grandchildren, Kristen Estep, John and Shaun Hake; 10 great-grandchildren; and two siblings, Susan E. Renoll of York and Marc D. Pittenger of Loganville. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth R. Pittenger.

Funeral service will be held 10 a.m., Monday, December 30, 2019 at the LeRoy R. Leber Funeral Home, Inc., 2290 School St., York (Shiloh), PA. There will be a viewing from 9-10 a.m., prior to the service at the funeral home. Final resting place will be in Mount Rose Cemetery, York.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019
