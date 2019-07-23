|
Carol J. Harvey
Hershey - Carol J. Harvey, 76, of Hershey, PA, died on June 26, 2019.
She was born to the late C. Robert and Erma L. Leidy, on October 1, 1942, in Alexandria, PA Carol graduated from Juniata Valley High School in 1960, where she penned a column in the high school newspaper, titled JV Jots. She then completed a registered nurse program the Lewistown Hospital School of Nursing in 1963, later finishing a BS in Psychology from York College in 1993.
Carol worked for more than 35 years as a registered nurse at Memorial Hospital of York until she retired in 2007. She was passionate about making a difference in the lives of her patients. Carol spent the last years of her nursing career as an Infection Control Practitioner. She made many life-long friends during her nursing years and always treasured the time she spent with them. In a recent note, she wrote of her desire that family, friends and neighbors "celebrate life and remember me with love."
Carol loved reading and visiting libraries. She also enjoyed golf and tennis. Carol often referred to her beloved dog, Izzie, as her best friend in the world and asked that, in memory of her, donations be made to Castaway Critters, a "no-kill" shelter for dogs and cats.
Carol is survived by two children: Michelle Memmi of Hershey and Todd Allison of Columbus, OH. She also is survived by 5 grandchildren, as well as her sister, Linda Smith of Lebanon, PA, and brother C. Robert Leidy of State College, PA.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 23, 2019