Carol J. Yost
East Berlin - On Saturday, July 27, 2019, Carol Jean Yost, loving wife and mother of seven children passed away at age 69.
Carol was born June 7, 1950, in Harrisburg to Barbara and Paul Smith and had a heart for others, which led to the adoption of four brothers.
One of her hobbies included a passion for motorcycles which led her to Stan, her husband of 23 years. After retiring from the Navy Depot as a System's Analyst, her desire for a simpler life brought her to East Berlin where she became a farmer. Her interests included family, gardening, sewing, and cooking. She was active at The Upper Conewago Church of The Brethren, including her service in The Good News Club for C.E.F. for many years.
In addition to her husband Stanley, Carol is survived by three sons, Shawn Lloyd and his wife Stephanie of OK, Seth Yost and his wife Kayla of Dover, and Kenneth Barrie of NY, seven grandchildren, two brothers, Paul Smith and Richard Smith, and two sisters, Cindy Laskowsky and Barbi Murray.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 7 PM, at the Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 306 Harrisburg St, East Berlin. Burial will be private. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 5-7 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to Child Evangelism Fellowship, Inc, PO Box 348, Warren, MO 63383. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 30, 2019