Carol Lee Hinkle
Wrightsville - Carol Lee (Fahringer) Hinkle, age 55, of Wrightsville, died peacefully, Friday, December 27, 2019 at Hospice at Community Care, Mt. Joy. Born in Columbia on February 29, 1964, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Dorothy (Lewis) Fahringer. Carol was the loving wife of 36 years and best friend of Thomas P. Hinkle, Sr.
Carol retired from Harley Davidson after being employed for 30 years. She attended Eastern High School. She was a member of the IAM Union and a member of the Women of the Moose Lewes Rehoboth, Delaware Chapter 1814.
Carol Hinkle was a giver. She gave and provided for her family always putting her family's needs ahead of her own. Carol was very humble and selfless. Her happy place was at their camper in Lewes, Delaware, where she enjoyed listening to the wind chimes and spending time with her husband Tom, her children and friends of the family. Her time of joy came around Christmas time, this was the moment where she would do anything to put smiles on her family's faces. Carol spent her last Christmas with her family in 2019 after bravely battling small cell lung cancer for 2 years.
In addition to her husband Tom, Carol is survived by her three children, son Chad Hinkle and his wife Kyle of Wrightsville, daughter Tasha Bootie of Columbia, and son Thomas Hinkle Jr. and his fiancé Stefanie Chmiel of Wrightsville. Carol was a loving Nanny to 5 grandchildren, Brody Hinkle, Tenley Hinkle, Madison Bootie, Carolynn Bootie, and Logan Hinkle. She is also survived by her brother Michael Lewis and his wife Tanya, brother Ronald Fahringer and his wife Kathryn, sister Leslie Kling, sister Sandra Wood, mother-in-law Maxine Irvin and her husband Robert and father-in-law Robert Hinkle and many, many nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her brother-in-law Tim Hinkle, sister-in-law Susan Fahringer and niece Cheree Fahringer.
A celebration of life for Carol will be held by the Hinkle family. Please contact the family regarding any details.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Carol's memory be made to the , 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.
