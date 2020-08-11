Carol Luman
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Carol Luman a loving and devoted wife mother and grandmother. On August 7th 2020 our heavenly father has called Carol home to his pearly gates.
Carol was born on December 10th 1940 to the late Louise and Luis Walter from Chicago Illinois. Carol had two siblings, one who proceeded her in death Mary Daughtry from Vito, Illinois and surviving Claude Walters from Massachusetts.
Carol Luman was loving wife to Richard Paul Luman for 12 wonderful years.
Carol is survived by her grandson who she raised Jonathan Harmon and daughter Shawn Harman. Her son who preceded her in death, Lionel Harmon. Carol also had a stepdaughter Misty Lowery. Carol is also survived by granddaughter Jennifer Shireman and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Carol loved to travel and her dream to go to Key West came true when her husband, Richard Luman, gave that to her. She loved to knit and was very talented a doing many crafts. Most of all she loved her family. The family would love to sit around and listen to the stories that Carol told of growing up in the 1940s and 50s in Chicago, Illinois. She was a kind-hearted loving woman who would help anybody that needed it.
No funeral services will be held however the family will be holding a celebration of life which will be announced at a later date.
