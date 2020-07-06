Carol M. (Knopp) PickerFawn Grove - Carol M. (Knopp) Picker, 56, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020. Born in York, she was the daughter of the late Charlie Willard Knopp and Margaret Marie (Arnold); and step daughter to David Shenberger. She was the wife of the late Randy McClellan Picker who passed away Jan. 25, 2015.Carol worked as a Tree Trimmer for 30 years, retiring from Asplundh Tree Expert Company in Willow Grove, PA. She was a longtime member of St. Paul United Methodist Church. She enjoyed going to yard sales and was a Ravens and Baltimore Orioles fan. She especially enjoyed Christmas gatherings and spending time with her family.In addition to her mother and step father, she is survived by two children Candi Shultz and Adam Picker; two grandchildren Hayley Shultz and Noah Picker; and two siblings Lori Keefer and Chuck Knopp.Viewings will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00PM and Friday, July 10, 2020 from 10:00 - 11:00AM at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 19 S. Main St., Stewartstown, PA. Funeral Services will begin Friday at 11:00AM at the funeral home with Rev. Melissa A. McDade officiating. Interment will be in St. Paul United Methodist Cemetery.All guests in attendance will be required to wear face masks, when entering the building.Memorial contributions may be made to: St. Paul United Methodist Church c/o Rhonda Mohan; 4943 St. Paul Church Rd., Pylesville, MD 21132.