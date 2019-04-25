|
Carol McGuigan Eisenhour
Sebastian, FL - Carol McGuigan Eisenhour, age 83, died April 20, 2019. She was born in York, PA and a 1953 graduate of Red Lion High School. She was the daughter of the late Isabelle (Harmony) McGuigan, Deerfield Beach, FL and the late Paul R. McGuigan, Red Lion, PA and Lighthouse Point, FL
She is survived by two children, Joni (Baker)Pelletier, Fellsmere, FL and Donald Eisenhour of York, PA. She is also survived by her sisters: Louise Minnich of York, PA., and Jane Kohler of Pennsburg, PA and Nan Knaub of Windsor, PA. She has three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Her dogs and cats were very precious to her.
She was a legal secretary for 16 years in Fort Lauderdale, FL then began her years of substitute teaching in middle and high schools in Indian River County, FL. where she continued working until 2015.
She was a member of Roseland United Methodist Church, Roseland, FL.
At her request there will be no services. Contributions may be made to her church or the Humane Society of Vero Beach, FL., Roseland United Methodist Church, or York County SPCA.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 25, 2019