Carole J. Lehr
York - Carole J. Lehr, 80, of York, PA, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Carole was born on September 27,1938 in Erie, PA and was the daughter to the late Claire and Irene (Huegel) Baldwin. In addition to her parents, she was pre-deceased by her husband, Charles R. (Peck) Lehr, Sr., a brother, John and a grandson, Charles. She was a 1956 graduate of York Catholic High School and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in York.
Carole cared for countless children in her home from 1961 until her illness in October 2018.Throughout those years she earned the titles of Mommy Carole, Grandma Carole, Aunt Carole or just Mom. Every summer she enjoyed getting the kids ready to spend time at the nearby Penn Oaks pool. Carole loved all the children in her care, but she especially loved spending time with her own children and family.
Carole enjoyed working out at Strictly Fitness and loved her workout buddies. She enjoyed challenging herself to improve her stamina and strength.
She is survived by four daughters Mary Carole Schmolitz (Saul) of Harrisburg; Theresa Getty (Jay Markle) of York; Donna Jeanne VanFossen (William) of Liberty Township, Ohio, Angelia Lehr of York; and two sons, Charles Lehr Jr. of York and Timothy Lehr (Janelle) of Windsor. Also surviving are thirteen grandchildren Kira, Ashley, Caitlyn, Charley, Heidi, Allyson, Nathan, Abbie,Tyler, Anthony, James, Jessica, Megan and three great grandchildren Abram, Jordan and Melanie. Carole also has two living brothers, Bernard Baldwin (Margaret) of Portville, NY and James Baldwin (Yvonne) of York.
Viewings will be held from 6:00 to 8:00pm Monday, July 8, 2019 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home, 2114 W. Market St. York, and 9:00 to 10:00am Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2935 Kingston Road, York, PA 17402. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 am at the church. Burial will be in Mt. Rose Cemetery, York. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. is assisting with the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Church, York Catholic High School 601 E. Springettsbury Avenue York,PA 17403 or Ronald McDonald House 745 W. Governor Road, Hershey,PA 17033.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 7, 2019