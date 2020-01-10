|
Carole L. Oldhouser
Carole L Oldhouser, 69, entered into the presence of her Heavenly Father on January 9th, 2020 at 7:15am.
Devoted wife and mother, daughter, sister, and friend. What was of the utmost importance to Carole was her relationship with Jesus Christ. Her last earthly words were, "I'm ready to go to heaven".
Carole was born in York, Pennsylvania, to Clair and Lois Ruppert. She graduated from Dover High School in 1968 and from Shippensburg University in 1972. Carole was a talented vocalist, singing with various groups in the Shippensburg and York areas. She was crowned Miss Shippensburg, winning the talent portion of the competition, through her vocal performance. Her love of music and singing, specifically, followed her the rest of her life.
Carole married Rick Oldhouser on July 15, 1972. She retired from Southern School District as an elementary teacher. Carole worked for 23 years with her husband in his business, maintaining the flower beds at various businesses in the York community, including Apple Hill Medical Center. She was known to many as "the flower lady". Her love of gardening continued throughout her life.
Carole impacted countless lives in her roles of first grade teacher and gardener, and as a volunteer with the Girl Scouts, at Jessica and Friends Community, and at Grace Fellowship Church. She has left a void not only in her family, but in the community as a whole.
Carole is survived by her loving husband, Rick, of 47 years, and her devoted daughters, Kirsten Teague (Robert) and Kara Oldhouser. Also surviving her are her adored grandchildren, Joshua, Kate and Emma Teague. Her mother, Lois Ruppert, and dedicated sister, Constance (William) Shade, are also left to mourn her passing. Preceding her in death are her father, Clair Ruppert, and brother, Craig Ruppert.
During her brief but painful battle with cancer, Carole maintained her sweet and kind spirit. The family would like to thank the exceptional staff at York Hospital and the Inpatient Center at Pathways in Mount Joy for their compassionate care.
A celebration of life service will be held at Living Word Community Church in Red Lion, Pa, on Saturday, January 25 at 11am, with the Rev. Steven Almquist officiating. Family visitation will begin at 10am.
In lieu of flowers, Carole has requested that donations be made to: Jessica and Friends Community, Samaritan's Purse, House of Hope for Haiti, and Pathway Center for Grief and Loss in Mount Joy, Pa.
