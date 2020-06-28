Carole Sue (Tiehel) Brady



Carole Sue (Tiehel) Brady passed at Cypress Glen Continuing Care Facility, Greenville, NC on June 27, 2020. Carole was born on August 3, 1943, to the late Earl Wilson Tiehel and Elsie May (Sanders) Tiehel in York, PA. She is survived by husband Michael Brady Jr; Son Michael Brady III and his wife Opal of Summerville, SC and daughter Michelle (Brady) Brooks of Newport, NC. She leaves three grandchildren Christopher and Marianna Brady of Summerville, SC and Harleigh Brooks of Newport, NC. Carole graduated from Spring Grove HS, Spring Grove, PA in 1961; attended Thompson Business School, York PA and eventually retired from the Marine Corps military exchange at Marine Corps Air Station, Cherry Pt, NC. In addition to being a dedicated Marine Corps wife and mother, Carole accomplished all of this in spite of being recently honored by the Joslin Diabetes Center as a 75-year survivor of Juvenile diabetes. Carole's life and dedication was an inspiration not only to her family and coworkers but also to all who were fortunate enough to know her.



Due to current health advisories, no public services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers donations to the American Diabetes Association or the Joslin Diabetes Center in her honor would be appreciated.









