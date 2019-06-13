|
Caroline A. Halbrook
YORK HAVEN - Caroline Ann (Ravis) Halbrook, 71, of York Haven, passed away at 2:55 PM, Saturday, June 8, 2019, at her home. She was the wife of James W. Halbrook whom she married 49 years ago on January 10, 1970.
Caroline was born October 9, 1947, in Shamokin, PA, and was the daughter of the late John and Nellie (Povich) Ravis.
In addition to her husband, James, Caroline is survived by her daughter, Catherine Evans of New Cumberland, PA; her sons, Brian Halbrook of New Cumberland, and Scott Halbrook of Etters, and her 5 grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Kelly, Mandee, Brandon and Macy.
Her funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM on Monday, June 17, 2019, at The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf. Burial will be in Fort Indiantown Gap Military Cemetery in Annville, PA. Officiating at the service will be The Reverend Philip K. Nace.
To share memories of Caroline please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 13, 2019