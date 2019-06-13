Services
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
87 S Main St
Mount Wolf, PA 17347
(717) 266-3591
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
87 S Main St
Mount Wolf, PA 17347
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Caroline Halbrook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Caroline A. Halbrook


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Caroline A. Halbrook Obituary
Caroline A. Halbrook

YORK HAVEN - Caroline Ann (Ravis) Halbrook, 71, of York Haven, passed away at 2:55 PM, Saturday, June 8, 2019, at her home. She was the wife of James W. Halbrook whom she married 49 years ago on January 10, 1970.

Caroline was born October 9, 1947, in Shamokin, PA, and was the daughter of the late John and Nellie (Povich) Ravis.

In addition to her husband, James, Caroline is survived by her daughter, Catherine Evans of New Cumberland, PA; her sons, Brian Halbrook of New Cumberland, and Scott Halbrook of Etters, and her 5 grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Kelly, Mandee, Brandon and Macy.

Her funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM on Monday, June 17, 2019, at The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf. Burial will be in Fort Indiantown Gap Military Cemetery in Annville, PA. Officiating at the service will be The Reverend Philip K. Nace.

To share memories of Caroline please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now