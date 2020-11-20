Caroline E. PetersMechanicsburg - Caroline E. Peters, 102, died November 18, 2020 at Messiah Lifeways, Mechanicsburg, PA. She was the wife of the late Robert P. Peters, Sr.Born July 16, 1918 in York, she was the daughter of the late James LeRoy and Emma (McCarty) Connors.Caroline was a 1936 graduate of William Penn Senior High School (York) and was the first female member to play in the York High Band. She was an avid artist and enjoyed playing golf.She is survived by her son, Robert P. Peters, Jr. and his wife, Sherry of Dillsburg; 4 grandchildren, Tamorah Murray, Kathleen Richard, Christopher Peters, and Michelle Peters; and 8 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a great granddaughter.Private graveside services will be held at Mount Rose Cemetery.Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.