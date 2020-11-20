1/1
Caroline E. Peters
1918 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Caroline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Caroline E. Peters

Mechanicsburg - Caroline E. Peters, 102, died November 18, 2020 at Messiah Lifeways, Mechanicsburg, PA. She was the wife of the late Robert P. Peters, Sr.

Born July 16, 1918 in York, she was the daughter of the late James LeRoy and Emma (McCarty) Connors.

Caroline was a 1936 graduate of William Penn Senior High School (York) and was the first female member to play in the York High Band. She was an avid artist and enjoyed playing golf.

She is survived by her son, Robert P. Peters, Jr. and his wife, Sherry of Dillsburg; 4 grandchildren, Tamorah Murray, Kathleen Richard, Christopher Peters, and Michelle Peters; and 8 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a great granddaughter.

Private graveside services will be held at Mount Rose Cemetery.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved