York - Carolyn J. Young, 74, of York, PA, entered peacefully into the arms of her King Jesus on Thursday July 2, 2020. Born August 31, 1945, Carolyn was the second child of Paul and Betty Grove. She graduated from Red Lion High School in 1964. Carolyn held her cosmetology license after completing cosmetology school, she owned and operated CJ's Full Figure Fashion shop, and she worked for multiple companies as office and accounting managers throughout her career. Carolyn was a charter member of Glenview Alliance Church, and there was never a doubt about her faith. She loved to laugh, pull pranks, and tell stories. Carolyn loved the beach, and her favorite pastime was traveling and vacationing with her family. She also took pride in her black standard poodles.



Carolyn is survived by Edward Young Sr., her devoted and loving husband of 55 years; daughter Vicke Allison and husband Max of Seven Valleys; son Edward Young Jr. and wife Annette of Seven Valleys; son Jeffrey Young and wife Sharyn of Wyomissing; and six grandchildren Katelin Rock and husband Nick, Jared Allison, Joshua Young and fiancé Courtney Wright, Ashlynn Young, Zachary Young, and Cooper Young. In addition to her husband, kids, and grandchildren, Carolyn leaves behind brother Terry Grove and wife Mildred of Smyrna, Delaware; sister D.Louise (Dee) White and husband Larry of Red Lion; and brother Herb Grove and wife Diane of Winterstown.



A viewing will be held on Friday July 10, 2020 from 10:00am-11:00am at Glenview Alliance Church - 10037 Susquehanna Trail S, Glen Rock, PA 17327. A memorial service will follow immediately after the viewing, followed by burial at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Loganville. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.









