Carolyn Knaub



North Codorus - Carolyn J. (Strausbaugh) Knaub age 73 of North Codorus Township passed away on April 19, 2019. She was the loving wife of Gorman J. Knaub for nearly 55 years.



Carolyn was born on January 4, 1946 in Jackson Township. She was the daughter of the late George and Ethel (Altland) Strausbaugh. She was also preceded in death by her brother Larry Altland.



In addition to her husband, she is also survived by her son Steve Knaub and his wife Cindy and granddaughter Courtney Knaub.



Early in life she worked as a teacher's aide which she loved doing. Later on, she worked as a medical secretary for Dr. Hoffman and also Dr. John Tull. Some years after retirement she became a hostess at Mary Jane's Restaurant which she thoroughly enjoyed.



Her favorite thing in life was being with her family. She also enjoyed reading, dining out, going on cruises, trips to her sister in law and brother in law's home in Maryland, as well as spending time at their family cabin in Clinton county.



A funeral service for Carolyn will be held on Thursday at 11:00AM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. of Spring Grove, 175 N. Main St. Spring Grove PA 17362, with Pastor Ron Heagy officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest at Trinity (Roth's) UCC Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Thursday at the funeral home from 10:00-11:00AM.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in Carolyn's memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 235 St. Charles Way Suite 250, York PA 17402.



The family wishes to thank all of the people at Hospice and Community Care and Cancer Care Associates for all of the kind and loving care.