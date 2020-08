Carolyn L. AdamsWest Manchester Twp. - Carolyn L. Adams, age 77, of West Manchester Township, York, died at 12:31 AM Thursday, August 20, 2020 at ManorCare Health Services - North.Born October 4, 1942 in York, a daughter of the Late Carroll R. and Ruth I. (Keeney) Burger, she was a caregiver to many people.Mrs. Adams is survived by two daughters, Donna I. Chaney, and her husband William, of Mount Wolf, and Deborah A. Graham, and her husband Steven, of York; one son, Daniel R. Adams, of Spring Grove; three grandchildren, Daniel J. Adams, Ashley F. Chaney, and Michael R. Adams; four great grandchildren; and one sister, Doris Jacoby.Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 AM Thursday, August 27, 2020 at The Semmel Chapel of Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, with Pastor Brandon Gaskill officiating. Visitation will be 9:30-10:30AM. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be offered to Alzheimer's Association , 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.