Carolyn L. Adams
Carolyn L. Adams

West Manchester Twp. - Carolyn L. Adams, age 77, of West Manchester Township, York, died at 12:31 AM Thursday, August 20, 2020 at ManorCare Health Services - North.

Born October 4, 1942 in York, a daughter of the Late Carroll R. and Ruth I. (Keeney) Burger, she was a caregiver to many people.

Mrs. Adams is survived by two daughters, Donna I. Chaney, and her husband William, of Mount Wolf, and Deborah A. Graham, and her husband Steven, of York; one son, Daniel R. Adams, of Spring Grove; three grandchildren, Daniel J. Adams, Ashley F. Chaney, and Michael R. Adams; four great grandchildren; and one sister, Doris Jacoby.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 AM Thursday, August 27, 2020 at The Semmel Chapel of Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, with Pastor Brandon Gaskill officiating. Visitation will be 9:30-10:30AM. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be offered to Alzheimer's Association, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.

Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
