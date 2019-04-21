|
Carolyn L. Boyer
Dallastown - Carolyn L. Boyer, 72 of Dallastown, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 16th at WellSpan York Hospital. She was the wife of Dale Toomey of Dallastown; they were married for 10 years.
Born in York on November 19, 1946, Carolyn was the daughter of the late Harold L. Boyer and Ora C. Boyer.
She was a 1964 graduate of York Central High School and enjoyed a 33 year career as Human Resource Manager with Harley Davidson, York.
Carolyn enjoyed studying family genealogy, and collecting jewelry and coins. She also enjoyed travel, which sometimes included extensive motorcycle trips with her husband, Dale, as well as spending time at her second home in Cape Coral Florida.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Robert Toomey of York, David Toomey and his wife Mary of York and Trudy Ann Walmer and her husband Shawn, also of York; a brother, Ronald R. Boyer of York; niece, Laura Whalen and her husband Jon of Hockessin, DE, and nephew, Mitchell Boyer and his wife Anjuli of Montgomery, OH.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Donna Jo Irvin.
A funeral service to honor Carolyn's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, April 23rd at the Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., 104 W. Main St., Dallastown, PA 17313. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday and will begin at 10:00 AM until the start of the service. Cremation will follow the service with interment being held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the York SPCA or the .
