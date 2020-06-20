Carolyn M. Bauman



York - Carolyn Mabel Bauman, 72, entered into rest on May 21, 2020. Born on Feb 11, 1948, Westside hospital. She was the daughter of the late Joseph E. and, Cora Mabel McAllister Reinecke. She was a homemaker, loved cooking, and crafting as a hobby. Carolyn was a graduate of Dallastown Area High School and attended Empire Beauty School and Thompson School of Business in York, Pa. Carolyn was above all loved for her family. Survived by husband John, brothers, Joseph, Chicago, Illinois, Brian, York, Pa., and Dennis (Jocelyn) Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, and sister Christine Staats, York, Pa., and stepsons, John M. (Nicole), Hollidaysburg, Pa Brian E. (Sherry) of Hollidaysburg, Pa, and David A. (Shirley) of Clarksville, Tenn.



Memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at St Rose Of Lima Church, 950 West Market with Father Daniel Richard officiating



Committal, Holy Saviour Cemetery. 3420 N Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406









