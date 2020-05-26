Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn M. Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn M. Miller Obituary
Carolyn M. Miller

Parkton - Carolyn M. Miller, 81, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 with her loving family by her side.

Carolyn was born in Baltimore, MD, the daughter of the late Ralph and Evelyn (Haslett) Wilson. She was the wife of Roger C. Miller of Parkton to whom she was married 62 years.

She graduated from Hereford High School, Class of 1956. Carolyn worked at Black & Decker in the payroll department and later retired from the former Sparks State Bank; now known as PNC Bank, after many years of service as Head Teller and Assistant Manager. She was a longtime member of Pine Grove United Methodist Church. Carolyn enjoyed flower gardening, ceramic crafts, baking and decorating cakes.

In addition to her husband Roger, survivors include their 3 children, Gail Matthews and her husband Butch, Lori Reachard and her husband Shawn, Dale Miller and his wife Jeanne Kunzelman; 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren, Shane Matthews and his wife Becky and their children Easton and Cole, Jarren Matthews and partner Joshua Nickols, Ashley Matthews and her daughter Kaylee, Sarah and Josh Crystal and their children Samuel and Levi, Kristen Reachard and companion Nicholas Henderson, Kara Price and her husband Aaron and their daughter Brandy, Cody Reachard and companion Jenn Abbott, Brian Kunzelman, Markell Kunzelman; and sister Barbara Phillips.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are may be made to: ; 2595 Interstate Drive Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 26 to May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -