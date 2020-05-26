|
|
Carolyn M. Miller
Parkton - Carolyn M. Miller, 81, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 with her loving family by her side.
Carolyn was born in Baltimore, MD, the daughter of the late Ralph and Evelyn (Haslett) Wilson. She was the wife of Roger C. Miller of Parkton to whom she was married 62 years.
She graduated from Hereford High School, Class of 1956. Carolyn worked at Black & Decker in the payroll department and later retired from the former Sparks State Bank; now known as PNC Bank, after many years of service as Head Teller and Assistant Manager. She was a longtime member of Pine Grove United Methodist Church. Carolyn enjoyed flower gardening, ceramic crafts, baking and decorating cakes.
In addition to her husband Roger, survivors include their 3 children, Gail Matthews and her husband Butch, Lori Reachard and her husband Shawn, Dale Miller and his wife Jeanne Kunzelman; 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren, Shane Matthews and his wife Becky and their children Easton and Cole, Jarren Matthews and partner Joshua Nickols, Ashley Matthews and her daughter Kaylee, Sarah and Josh Crystal and their children Samuel and Levi, Kristen Reachard and companion Nicholas Henderson, Kara Price and her husband Aaron and their daughter Brandy, Cody Reachard and companion Jenn Abbott, Brian Kunzelman, Markell Kunzelman; and sister Barbara Phillips.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are may be made to: ; 2595 Interstate Drive Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 26 to May 27, 2020